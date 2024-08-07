Tips wanted in cold case killing of woman found dead near Hoover Dam

A 25-year-old woman who was an apparent heir to the Yellow Pages fortune was shot to death in Arizona not far from Hoover Dam in 1979.

Marion Berry Ouma, 25, was found dead from gunshot wounds on Jan. 3, 1979, a few miles east of Hoover Dam. The case has never been solved. (from Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A 25-year-old woman who was an apparent heir to the Yellow Pages fortune was shot to death in Arizona not far from Hoover Dam in early 1979.

The case has never been solved.

Despite the passing decades, Mohave County cold case detectives are seeking the public’s help with any clues about a vehicle that was spotted near the scene, as well as anybody who might have seen the victim, who had lived in an east Las Vegas apartment for a short time, according to a news release.

Detectives determined more than a year after the Jan. 3, 1979, shooting that Marion Berry Ouma from Dayton, Ohio, was the victim. She was shot in the abdomen and the head, police said.

Ouma was described as a white female, 25, approximately 5-foot-5 and 106 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair that she often wore in a ponytail. At the time of her death, she was wearing green sweatpants and a dark blue short-sleeved blouse.

Detectives are also looking for a lead on the 1976-1977 powder blue Chevrolet Blazer or Ford Bronco seen in the area on the evening of Ouma’s murder.

On March 18, 1981, detectives spoke with an employee at a bank at Fourth Street and Carson Avenue in Las Vegas, the news release stated. The employee had conducted two bank transactions with the victim a few months prior to her death. Ouma had come into the bank on November 28 and December 13 to obtain money from her savings account in Ohio.

In June 1981, police discovered that the victim had arrived at the Sierra Vista Apartments, at 750 E. Sierra Vista Drive, in a cab on Nov. 4, 1978. She had rented an apartment there but was asked to vacate the property a month later for not paying her rent.

Detectives were contacted during the investigation by various newspaper reporters working in the Dayton, Ohio, area. They reported that Loren Berry, the victim’s grandfather, had died on February 10, 1980. Berry was the founder of the Yellow Pages telephone books and his estate was estimated at $500 million.

Berry had left $40 million dollars to his granddaughter, whose body had been unidentified at the time of his death.

Detectives are seeking any information on Ouma’s whereabouts between the time she was seen leaving the bank on December 13, 1978, and when her body was found January 3, 1979.

“Despite the lapse of time, it is hoped that someone may still have valuable information that may lead to the identification of possible suspects,” the news release stated.

Information can be submitted to the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408. The reference number for the case is DR#79-022.

