Toddler dies at Las Vegas apartment complex, police say

Police investigate the scene at Sunset Terrace apartment complex, at 2855 N. Walnut Road, in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunset Terrace apartment complex, at 2855 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas (Google maps)

A 2-year-old child died Saturday at an apartment complex in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police confirmed.

Police will release further information Saturday evening about the investigation, at the Sunset Terrace apartment complex, at 2855 N. Walnut Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. Police received a call just after 3 p.m., which launched the investigation.

A resident at the complex said he saw an officer crying as he carried a toddler in his arms while leaving an apartment in the complex, a resident told the Review-Journal.

Another resident, Bill Cleary, said the area is usually quiet. He said he doesn’t remember seeing the child around the complex, but added,“I hate to see stuff like that happen.”

Further information was not immediately available.

