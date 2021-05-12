Toddler’s mom says she never suspected boyfriend in son’s disappearance

“My baby is gone is never coming home,” Tayler Nicholson wrote in a Facebook post that was widely circulated on social media before her account was apparently deleted.

Terrell Rhodes is transferred to a vehicle by Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

The mother of missing Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson wrote on Facebook Tuesday night that she “never knew anything” about the alleged involvement of her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, in the disappearance of her son, screen shots of the since deleted post show.

Amari Nicholson, 2, vanished a week ago from the Emerald Suites apartments, 3684 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue. His disappearance prompted an extensive search by police, Amari’s family members and a cadre of volunteers who hoped to find the child alive.

But on Tuesday evening, Las Vegas police announced that Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, had been arrested on suspicion of murder in Amari’s disappearance. The child’s body has not been found, and police have not elaborated on why they believe Rhodes, 27, of Las Vegas, killed the boy.

Nicholson addressed Rhodes’ arrest and the apparent death of her child on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

“My baby is gone & is never coming home,” according to screen saves of Nicholson’s post that were circulated on social media.

“I never knew He did this he never said anything to me about his involvement,” Nicholson wrote in the post. “I trusted him and he betrayed me. He took my whole word from me my son comes first before anybody!! I never knew anything.”

Nicholson previously pleaded for the public’s help in finding her child on the same Facebook page, which has now apparently been deleted.

“Please help look and please share all posts of Amari help bring our baby home,” Tayler Nicholson wrote last week.

Rhodes was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.