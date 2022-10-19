76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Tree-trimming truck fatally runs over person laying in Sunset Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 7:40 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person laying on the ground in Sunset Park was fatally run over by a tree trimming truck Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:40 p.m., a 2015 Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was driving east through Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

A person was laying on the ground in the northeast corner of the park when the truck ran over the individual, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person died at the scene, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
4
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST