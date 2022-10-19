Tree-trimming truck fatally runs over person laying in Sunset Park

The person died at the scene and the driver was not impaired, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A person laying on the ground in Sunset Park was fatally run over by a tree trimming truck Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:40 p.m., a 2015 Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was driving east through Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

A person was laying on the ground in the northeast corner of the park when the truck ran over the individual, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person died at the scene, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

