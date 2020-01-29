Tribal member arrested in fatal shooting in Northern Nevada

A member of a Northern Nevada tribe was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in federal court in Reno following a fatal shooting last month on tribal land.

A member of a Northern Nevada tribe was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in federal court in Reno following a fatal shooting last month on tribal land, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal jury indicted 51-year-old Steven Bryan on a murder charge Dec. 19 accusing him of shooting a man in the head with a rifle on the Carson Indian Colony on Dec. 13, according to court records.

The Washoe County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyle Bryan. His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday. It was not immediately known if the victim was related to the suspect.

A department release said Bryan will remain in custody until his trial begins on April 7.

If convicted, Bryan faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the department said.

