Tupac Shakur slaying suspect’s trial delayed

An attorney for Duane Davis has alleged that another person and his team organized the shooting near the Las Vegas Strip that killed hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

A judge pushed back the trial date Tuesday for the man accused of orchestrating the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur in a drive-by shooting near the Strip.

Carl Arnold, the attorney for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, filed a motion Friday requesting that the trial be delayed, citing defense investigation work.

Arnold alleged in the filing that another person and his team organized the shooting. Witnesses will say Davis was not present at the shooting or even in Las Vegas when it took place, he said.

District Judge Carli Kierny moved the trial start date to Feb. 9, 2026. She scheduled a status hearing for June 17.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin in March.

Authorities have said the 1996 shooting that killed Shakur and wounded Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight was part of a feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand.

The South Side Crips were associated with the Bay Boy Records label owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, while the Mob Piru gang was tied to Death Row, prosecutors have said.

