Turn yourself in, lawyer for escaped Luxor bomber urges as authorities offer reward

Metro officers are working with the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, left, and Omar Rueda-Denvers appear in Clark County District Court on Dec. 5, 2009, for a hearing. The two men were convicted earlier this year of the May 7, 2007 Luxor hotel-casino garage bombing that killed Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera appears in court at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, during jury selection proceedings for his trial in connection with killing a man. Duarte-Herrera and co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers are alleged to have placed a bomb in the parking garage at the Luxor hotel-casino on May 7, 2007, that killed 24-year-old Dorantes Antonio, who was reportedly in a relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Rueda-Denvers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The lawyer for the Luxor Hotel bomber who escaped from a Nevada prison late last week is urging her client to turn himself in.

Las Vegas attorney Angela Dows said she was “flabbergasted” by the news that her client escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

“I would encourage him to follow the law by turning himself him,” said Dows, who is representing Porfirio Duarte-Herrera in his effort to appeal his incarceration on a 2010 murder conviction.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who locates the man, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information can call 866-865-8477.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada State Police are working with the marshals in the search Duarte-Herrera, the departments confirmed.

Duarte-Herrera has been unaccounted for since Friday evening, though prison officials said Tuesday that escape procedures were not enacted until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also issued a statement saying he had learned how long the prisoner had been missing.

“This is unacceptable,” the governor said in the statement.

Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2010 of building and planting a pipe bomb atop a car in the Luxor parking garage, killing a casino hot dog stand worker.

Duarte-Herrera is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Duarte-Herrera’s friend Omar Rueda-Denvers also was convicted of murder in the bombing. Prosecutors said he orchestrated the attack to bring harm to his ex-girlfriend, Caren Chali, and her lover, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, who died in the blast.

Chali, the mother of Rueda-Denvers’ then-3-year-old daughter, was not harmed in the bombing.

Antonio was killed after he unwittingly picked up the bomb atop his car after his shift at the Luxor.

The escape comes amid reports of turmoil within the Nevada Department of Corrections. NDOC staff has accused prison Director Charles Daniels of “erratic, hostile, and abusive” behavior after two suicides within hours of each other at High Desert State Prison, which neighbors Southern Desert Correctional Center.

On Sept. 16, prison staff sent a letter to Sisolak saying Daniels flew into a fit of rage during meetings about the two deaths. The letter referenced “critically understaffed departments.”

After the second meeting, staff said Medical Director Dr. Michael Minev resigned. Friday is expected to be his last day with the department.

Prison officials could not be reached regarding the last prison escape.

In 2005, Jody Thompson, an inmate with a history of escaping juvenile detention as a teen, hid in a prison van and fled the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. He victimized 22 people in a series of crimes before he was caught in Las Vegas three months later, authorities said.

He worked with a dental assistant in the prison to get a cellphone and coordinate a pick up near Reno, officials said. In 2007, the state Legislature made it a felony for an inmate to possess a cellphone without authorization, or to provide one for an inmate.

Before that, the last escape was reported at High Desert in 2003 when Antione Jean hid behind a vehicle and eluded officials.

