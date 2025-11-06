67°F
Homicides

Two bodies found in northwest Las Vegas home, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 7:30 pm
 

Homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday evening after two bodies were found at a home in northwest Las Vegas, according to a Metro Police Department lieutenant.

According to Lt. Robert Johnson, the bodies were found at a home on Attleboro Park Avenue, near West Alexander Road and Cliff Shadows Parkway.

The cause of death was not available as of Wednesday evening, Johnson said in a text message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

