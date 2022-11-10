Two killed in separate shootings overnight in North Las Vegas

Police in North Las Vegas are investigating fatal shootings at a convenience store and an apartment complex.

Police in North Las Vegas were investigating separate killings in which two people were gunned down on Wednesday night.

In the first shooting, officers responded to a convenience store near West Craig Road and Revere Street at 10:24 p.m. to find a male who had been shot. The male, whose age wasn’t yet known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second shooting, police responded to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive at 2:47 a.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who police said was likely in his 30s or 40s, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

In total, at least four people were shot, including the homicide victims, as well as two youths, in three separate incidents in North Las Vegas on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

