Two teens arrested after fatal March shooting of Las Vegas woman

Las Vegas police investigate a death at 8521 Copper Knoll Ave. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal March 13 shooting of a young Las Vegas woman, police said Thursday.

Alyssa Sayago, 19, was shot in the head about 9:35 p.m. while in the backyard of a northwest Las Vegas house.

Before the shooting, she planned to meet with at least two men at the vacant house on the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Ave., near Durango Drive and Gowan Road, for unknown reasons, police said. Shortly after arriving, she was killed.

As of Thursday, police said Khari James, 17, and Daelin Wagner, 18, have been arrested in connection. Both are from Las Vegas, though James was arrested in California and Wagner was arrested in Texas after warrants were filed last month in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Both face three charges: murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon, records show. Police are awaiting extradition for the two suspects.

Detectives have said the homicide may have been drug-related, though no other information was available Thursday because warrants for James and Wagner had not been released.

Sayago was a Centennial High School graduate and former cheerleader, according to an obituary. She was raised in Las Vegas and was attending the College of Southern Nevada at the time of her death.

In December, the Metropolitan Police Department’s narcotics unit responded to a marijuana grow operation at a house on the same block where Sayago was killed, but it was unknown Thursday if the homicide and the drug bust were related.

