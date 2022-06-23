UMC hospital patient fatally stabs 1, injures another

Las Vegas police say a patient at University Medical Center stabbed two other patients inside the hospital early Thursday.

Las Vegas police say a patient at University Medical Center stabbed two other patients inside the hospital early Thursday, killing one.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the stabbings occurred in a secured area of the hospital where psychiatric patients are treated.

“What we know is that our male suspect exited his room into a room where another patient was located adjacent to his and stabbed that male victim,” Johansson said. “That is the victim who was pronounced deceased.”

The assailant, a man in his 40s, then began stabbing a man on a gurney in a hallway.

“That victim thankfully was able to get up and flee toward the exit door to that area of the hospital along with a charge nurse who was in that area,” Johansson said.

Both victims are men in their 20s. The man killed was described as being in soft restraints when he was attacked. The extent of injuries to the second man was not immediately disclosed.

“Within about a minute, security within the hospital responded to the area where the double doors are that are secured going into that area, and at that point and time the suspect went back into his room,” Johansson said.

Corrections officers also happened to be at the hospital at the time on an unrelated assignment.

“They quickly responded. They made entry into the area of the hospital where they located the suspect in his room, and they were able to take him into custody without incident,” Johansson said.

Johansson did not immediately know why the assailant and the two victims were at the hospital, but he said the stabbings occurred in an area “where psychiatric patients will receive treatment such as Legal 2000 holds and such.”

People are placed on a Legal 2000 hold when they are considered a danger to themselves or others. They can be held for up to 72 hours of psychiatric observation.

How the stabber obtained the knife is under investigation.

“It appears there is a verbal interaction between our suspect and the initial victim who was stabbed in his room,” Johansson said.

By 5:30 a.m., there was little indication that anything had happened at the downtown Las Vegas hospital. The Las Vegas Review-Journal approached three people who had recently exited the hospital and none knew a stabbing had occurred. The only evidence of a crime scene at the facility consisted of a handful of police cars parked at entries on the east and west sides of the hospital.

