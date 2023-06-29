Uncle killed in mobile home identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a man police said was killed in his mobile home.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at a mobile home park in the 4400 block of East Vegas Valley Drive on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leonel Blandon Flores, 57, of Las Vegas, died from blunt injuries of the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office.

A woman called the Metropolitan Police Department around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to report her son and brother had been fighting at the Sandhill Valley mobile home park, 4470 E. Vegas Valley Drive, Metro said at the time.

The woman found blood on the walls and the floor of the home, police said, and Blandon Flores was dead in the back bedroom.

Police said the nephew was arrested at the scene, but he had not been identified as of Thursday morning.

