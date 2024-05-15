Victim fatally shot during street marijuana sale, police say

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood.

A person was shot and killed during a street marijuana sale in east Las Vegas late Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 10:20 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Sturgeon Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, police said.

The male victim, who was shot multiple times, died in a landscape area, police said.

The victim had arranged a meeting for a drug sale, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

Police said the “unknown” shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t released the name of the victim as of Wednesday morning.

Police urged anyone with information to contact police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

