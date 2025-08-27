Victim from deadly weekend stabbing in Las Vegas identified

The man died Saturday after a stabbing in a wash area near northeast of Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

A man who died Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, after a deadly altercation in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man who died Saturday after a deadly altercation in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, 41-year-old Noah Delacruz died after a fight led to a stabbing in a wash area near Algonquin Drive and East Viking Road, which is northeast of East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called after a fight occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

The call referenced a fight between two men. When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Delacruz on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The other man had fled the scene. No arrests had been announced in the case as of Wednesday afternoon. The coroner’s office did not release the cause of death.

