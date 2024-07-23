Victim identified in fatal Las Vegas 7-Eleven stabbing

Billy Earl Bell told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense, but video showed Bell rushing him, police said.

New evidence places suspect in Las Vegas on the night of Tupac’s death, prosecutors say

Police have identified a man killed in a fatal stabbing at a Las Vegas 7-Eleven last week.

Billy Earl Bell, 33, of Las Vegas, faces an open murder charge in the killing, which occurred outside of the store at 901 N. Rancho Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on July 16. The victim was Antion Brown, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said Bell admitted to committing the stabbing in an interview and a 911 call he made minutes after the stabbing, but claimed he did so to defend himself.

Bell said that he was panhandling when a passenger in the car Brown was driving shot at him, which surveillance video confirmed, the arrest report said. That passenger has not been charged. Police said the passenger fired at Bell after Bell rushed him but did not hit him.

Brown then approached Bell again near a check cashing business, and Bell stabbed him, the report said Bell told police. Bell said he felt his life was threatened.

But police said video from the check cashing business showed Bell “running full speed towards Brown with knives already drawn in both of his hands.”

Brown tried to retreat, but Bell got on top of him and repeatedly stabbed him, according to the report. Afterward, Bell ran away and Brown ran in to the 7-Eleven, police said.

Minutes after the stabbing, Bell called 911 and said he had been shot in the finger at the 7-Eleven and had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report.

Officers who transported him to Metro headquarters said they “felt that if he thinks he is going to be arrested then he doesn’t want to talk to us and that he would like his lawyer.” It is not clear if Bell explicitly asked for a lawyer, but detectives proceeded to read him his Miranda rights and interview him, police said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.