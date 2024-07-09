Victim identified in Las Vegas apartment homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman shot to death on July 3 in a west valley apartment.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend July 3 in a west valley apartment as 32-year-old Meagan Ruiz.

A coroner’s office report said Ruiz died from gunshot wounds to the torso. Her boyfriend, Jimmy Ramirez, 30, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday from Ramirez saying he had shot his girlfriend during a dispute, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman, later identified as Ruiz, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

