91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Victim identified in Las Vegas apartment homicide

Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man killed in southeast Las Vegas shooting
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old
Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
Jason Kendall, who has been charged in the delayed death of a woman found in a hotel room, appe ...
Man accused of killing sex worker told police he choked her, report says
By Katie Futterman Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2024 - 6:32 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend July 3 in a west valley apartment as 32-year-old Meagan Ruiz.

A coroner’s office report said Ruiz died from gunshot wounds to the torso. Her boyfriend, Jimmy Ramirez, 30, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday from Ramirez saying he had shot his girlfriend during a dispute, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman, later identified as Ruiz, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old
recommend 2
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
recommend 3
Man shot dead at northwest Las Vegas house party
recommend 4
Las Vegas man shot, killed by childhood friend, police say
recommend 5
Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley
recommend 6
1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart