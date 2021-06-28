98°F
Homicides

Victim identified in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 10:36 am
 
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

A person shot to death at a northwest valley apartment complex on Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 39-year-old Las Vegas man.

Thomas Anderson died of a gunshot wound of the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Las Vegas police have arrested Jacob Gaona, 17, on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard, for a report of a shooting and found Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives believe the shooting happened due to an argument, police said.

Gaona faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
