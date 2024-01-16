58°F
Homicides

Victim in 31-year-old homicide case identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 2:47 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2024 - 2:53 pm
Linda Sue Anderson (Metropolitan Police Department)
The identity of a 31-year-old homicide victim has been determined.

Linda Sue Anderson was the victim in a homicide near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On April 18, 1993, a biologist working in the desert area of Tropicana and Durango, conducting a tortoise survey, discovered a handmade quilt half buried in dirt with several large rocks placed on top of it. Upon closer examination, the

biologist observed what appeared to be human hair and smelled a foul odor of decomposition. Metro’s Homicide Section responded and took over the investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled the death to be a homicide that occurred mid to late 1991. At the time, none of the investigative efforts led to the identification of the female and she was given the name of

Jane Tropicana Doe.

The case remained unsolved and was assigned to the Homicide Cold Case Section.

In February 2023, LVMPD Cold Case Investigators requested a forensic genetic genealogy investigation performed by Othram. With the help of the National Missing and

Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) and the FBI, detectives were able to identify and contact possible family members who gave DNA samples for comparison.

On December 29, 2023, detectives were notified by Othram that Jane Tropicana Doe had been positively identified through DNA as Linda Sue Anderson aka Andrews.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

