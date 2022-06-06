Victim in central Las Vegas homicide identified

A man who was fatally shot Friday night in central Las Vegas has been identified as Henderson resident Antonio Rodriguez.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was fatally shot Friday night in central Las Vegas has been identified as Antonio Rodriguez, 23, of Henderson.

Las Vegas police said that at 9:34 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive near South Maryland Parkway for a shooting.

Rodriguez was found dead in an alley, police said. A second shooting victim took himself to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe three men were in a fight when one shot the other two. The shooter then ran off.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Rodriguez died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police had not released any further information on their search for the shooter as of Monday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.