Homicides

Victim in central Las Vegas shooting ID’d as police hunt relative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
A man who was killed in central Las Vegas last week during a fight over money has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Gerardo Romero, 28, died after being shot in the head, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called about 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday to a house on the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, where they found a man dead.

The man, later identified by the coroner’s office as Romero, had gotten into a fight with a relative over money owed, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, police said. Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Ruben Tavarez in connection with the shooting.

He remained at large as of Monday morning, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

