Victim in downtown murder-suicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide inside an apartment in the 900 block of ...
Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide inside an apartment in the 900 block of East Fremont Street on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide inside an apartment in the 900 block of East Fremont Street on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The victim in an apparent murder-suicide police discovered Saturday in a downtown Las Vegas apartment has been identified.

She was Jennifer Lopez, a 50-year-old Las Vegas resident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man who lived with Lopez shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

Lopez’s employer called her neighbor to check on her because she had not showed up to work in a couple days.

That neighbor then summoned officers about 2:30 p.m. to the Fremont9 complex, 901 E. Fremont St., police said.

The neighbor told police that they had heard the victim and suspect argue earlier in the week, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“I’m certain it did not happen today,” said Spencer, noting that it appeared Lopez and the unidentified gunman had been dead for days.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

