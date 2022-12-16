47°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 4:51 pm
 
The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim killed in a stabbing last week.

Las Vegas resident Darius Stewart, 47, died from multiple sharp force injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Dec. 8 in the Citrus Apartments on Pecos Road, near East Charleston Boulevard, at around 10:45 p.m. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of Stewart’s death was a homicide.

Officers arrested Rotesha Shanek Battle, 47, whom police said was Stewart’s girlfriend, in connection to the killing. She now faces an open murder charge.

Battle is set to appear again in court on Dec. 28.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

THE LATEST