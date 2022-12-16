Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified

The Clark County coroner’s office released the name of the victim in last week’s stabbing at an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Las Vegas resident Darius Stewart, 47, died from multiple sharp force injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Dec. 8 in the Citrus Apartments on Pecos Road, near East Charleston Boulevard, at around 10:45 p.m. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of Stewart’s death was a homicide.

Officers arrested Rotesha Shanek Battle, 47, whom police said was Stewart’s girlfriend, in connection to the killing. She now faces an open murder charge.

Battle is set to appear again in court on Dec. 28.

