Victim in Henderson slaying died of gunshot wound to chest

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man slain Friday on a residential street in Henderson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death has been deemed a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the victim Monday as Edgar Monzon-Serrano, 22, of North Las Vegas.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, about 2:20 p.m., after receiving calls of a shooting. Monzon-Serrano was found dead at the scene. A 27-year-old male at the scene also suffered minor injuries.

Police said the victims were attacked by a man who fled the area in a white “compact vehicle.” The suspect was described as having a long beard and bushy hair. Police said the two victims were inside a vehicle when the suspect pulled up and exited his vehicle.

Henderson police said “a struggle ensued” and the suspect shot the 22-year-old and struck the 27-year-old over the head with “an unknown object.”

