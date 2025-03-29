61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Victim in NLV fatal shooting that led to carjackings ID’d

Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Ve ...
Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police officers gather on Boulder Highway at Sahara Avenue where a murder suspect was apprehend ...
Police officers gather on Boulder Highway at Sahara Avenue where a murder suspect was apprehended after multiple carjackings and a high-speed chase Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Suspect identified in deadly NLV shooting that led to carjackings
This combination of photos shows Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence at the P ...
Woman who killed music icon Selena has been denied parole
‘So evil’: Parents respond to 3-year-old’s killing in Las Vegas after hearing
‘It was terrifying’: Deadly NLV casino shooting leads to carjackings, arrest
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2025 - 9:51 am
 
Updated March 29, 2025 - 9:54 am

The Clark County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victim in a shooting at a North Las Vegas casino early Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office says Na’Onche Osborne, a 23-year-old Black male of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

North Las Vegas police said in a news release that the department received reports of a shooting at Aliante around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, authorities identified the suspect as Aerion Warmsley, 19.

Authorities said Warmsley is facing one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said that in addition to the shooting, Warmsley is accused of carjacking at least three vehicles, causing multiple crashes.

Warmsley was taken into custody after a high-speed police chase that crisscrossed the valley, authorities said.

During the chase at least two people were injured, including one at the bus stop, who was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This combination of photos shows Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence at the P ...
Woman who killed music icon Selena has been denied parole
By Juan A. Lozano Associated Press

The woman convicted of killing Selena Quintanilla-Perez has been denied parole after spending decades behind bars for fatally shooting the singer in 1995.

MORE STORIES