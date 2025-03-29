Victim in NLV fatal shooting that led to carjackings ID’d
The Clark County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victim in a fatal shooting at a North Las Vegas casino early Thursday morning.
The coroner’s office says Na’Onche Osborne, a 23-year-old Black male of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
North Las Vegas police said in a news release that the department received reports of a shooting at Aliante around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
On Friday, authorities identified the suspect as Aerion Warmsley, 19.
Authorities said Warmsley is facing one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.
Police said that in addition to the shooting, Warmsley is accused of carjacking at least three vehicles, causing multiple crashes.
Warmsley was taken into custody after a high-speed police chase that crisscrossed the valley, authorities said.
During the chase at least two people were injured, including one at the bus stop, who was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.