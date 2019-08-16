Victim in North Las Vegas shooting death identified

A 34-year-old man was shot to death last weekend at a North Las Vegas apartment complex in a previously unpublicized homicide, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

On Sunday evening, Obryan Lee Mitchell was shot in a parking lot of a complex on the 3200 block Fountain Falls Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The North Las Vegas resident was pronounced dead just before 10:20 p.m. at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds.

Details surrounding Mitchell’s killing have not been released by the North Las Vegas Police Department, and it was unclear whether any arrests in the case had been made as of Friday. A request for more information was not immediately returned.

Mitchell’s death was the 87th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 13th investigated by North Las Vegas police, according to records maintained by the newspaper.

