Homicides

Victim in west Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 11:11 am
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A person who was shot at a west Las Vegas apartment complex early Saturday morning has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

Devin Reed, of Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Las Vegas police responded to an apartment on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard after a 911 call reporting a suspicious situation, according to a news release.

The caller later said there were gunshots in the area, police said. Officers found Reed near the building, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicides can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

