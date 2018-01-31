Victim of fatal drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas is named

Las Vegas resident Benicio Alejandro Quinones, 21, was gunned down Monday in front of a home on the 4200 block of Calimesa Street and later died at an area hospital, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Jan, 29, 2018, in the 4200 block of Calimesa Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas resident Benicio Alejandro Quinones, 21, was gunned down in front of a home on the 4200 block of Calimesa Street, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard. Quinones died at an area hospital, police said.

Las Vegas police arrived at the scene after getting a notification from ShotSpotter, a technology Metro uses to locate gunshots. No one in the neighborhood called to report the multiple shots, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

