Victim of fatal weekend stabbing in Las Vegas identified

A 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in an altercation has been identified.

Kenyaan Mills died of a single stab wound to his chest at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Mills was stabbed just before 6:30 a.m. inside a home on the 1600 block of Manhattan Drive. Las Vegas police said Mills was among several people inside the residence when the suspect knocked on the door.

Mills and the suspect got into a dispute, although it wasn’t clear whether it was verbal or physical. No suspect had not been arrested as of Monday morning, according to county booking logs, but investigators believe that the two knew one another. Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that investigators are checking whether the two might have had previous issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

