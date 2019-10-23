Victim of previously unreported homicide in Las Vegas Valley ID’d
Kaycha Michelle Pratt, 27, who was found with a gunshot wound in front of a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on Oct. 16, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
A woman who was shot to death in front of a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on Oct. 16 in a previously unreported homicide has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Kaycha Michelle Pratt, 27, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in front of an apartment, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.
The coroner’s office did not have an address for the apartment, and the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediate respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
