Victim of previously unreported homicide in Las Vegas Valley ID’d

Kaycha Michelle Pratt, 27, who was found with a gunshot wound in front of a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on Oct. 16, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

A woman who was shot to death in front of a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on Oct. 16 in a previously unreported homicide has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Kaycha Michelle Pratt, 27, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in front of an apartment, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office did not have an address for the apartment, and the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.