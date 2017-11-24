Victim of shooting outside Las Vegas 7-Eleven identified

James Charles Powell, 49, died Nov. 10 of multiple gunshot wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Las Vegas police and detectives investigate a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of East Sunset and South Pecos roads in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occurred in an alley behind a 7-Eleven store near the intersection of East Sunset Road and South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Dominique Williams, 30 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man killed during an early morning shootout outside a 7-Eleven has been identified.

Just after 7:35 a.m. police received a call regarding a shooting at the convenience store on Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said gunshots were exchanged after two men who had arrived in separate vehicles, both with Washington plates, began arguing and fighting outside the store.

The other suspect, later identified as Dominique Williams, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds but climbed back into his Honda Accord and drove east on Sunset Road. He then pulled into a gas station on Sunset and Pecos roads, where witnesses saw he was injured and called 911. McGrath said the suspect told arriving officers he was a victim of a robbery, though that conflicted with witness accounts.

Williams, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, jail records show.

Powell’s death marked the 193rd homicide investigated this year by Metro.

