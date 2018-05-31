Victim of weekend shooting at Las Vegas hotel identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death Sunday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were called just after 8:30 p.m. when the victim, identified Thursday as Michael Lamar Ragland, 46, was shot at Siegel Suites, 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As of Thursday morning, police had not made any arrests in the shooting.

4823 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv