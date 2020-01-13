Victim shot after fight with fiance’s ex-husband in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 49-year-old Las Vegas man fatally shot in the Hollywood Ranch neighborhood in southeast Las Vegas on Thursday.

Randall Johnson, 49, poses with his daughter, Makayla Johnson, who is now 18 years old. Family members identified Johnson as the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, when Johnson was allegedly shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband.

Randall Johnson poses with his daughter, 18-year-old Makayla Johnson. Family members identified Johnson as the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, when Johnson was allegedly shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband. (Ron Frazier)

Randall Johnson was fatally shot after getting into a fistfight with his fiance’s ex-husband at the couple’s home the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue around 8:50 p.m., allegedly by her ex-husband, police said.

Johnson was identified by family members Saturday in an interview with the Review-Journal.

“People have to answer some questions for sure,” said Ron Frazier. “We want everything to come out and what happened and why this man died.”

The coroner’s office determined the cause of death Monday to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner to be homicide.

Johnson’s fiance, Shanel Montez, 32, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that she and Johnson had been engaged since April. Her ex-husband since March 2018, Cleveland Haddicks, 41 had threatened her in the past, Montez said.

Johnson was at home with Montez’s 7- and 9-year-old sons when Haddicks arrived. Her 9-year-old son called 911 after an argument broke out between the two men, then phoned her, Montez said.

“He was on the phone with me saying ‘Mommy, someone’s banging on our door,’” Montez said. “He’s saying, ‘Mommy, they’re arguing. Mommy they’re shooting.’”

Haddicks is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records. He is being held pending a hearing Tuesday.

