Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing

The surveillance video was taken from a home about a quarter-mile from where Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German lived.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German just minutes before the fatal stabbing.

German, 69, was killed on the morning of Sept. 2 on the side of his northwest Las Vegas home, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. His body was found the next day.

Video taken outside a nearby home, about a quarter-mile from where German lived, showed from different angles a man police described as the slaying suspect wearing a bright orange long-sleeved shirt with silver reflective stripes, blue jeans, dark gloves, a wide straw hat and dark frames over his eyes. The suspect walked slowly along a sidewalk just after 11 a.m. Friday, according to time stamps on the footage provided to the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

The suspect walked back and forth along the sidewalk, first at 11:04 a.m., and then in the opposite direction at 11:13 a.m.

On Monday, police had released screen shots of the video and asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Two days later, after police had also released a photo of a vehicle driven by the suspect, Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested and charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon on an older victim in connection with the killing.

Telles’ arrest report stated that he was upset over stories German had written regarding allegations of favoritism and bullying within Telles’ office.

Police said in the report that German’s killer was captured on video surveillance approaching the reporter’s home at 11:18 a.m. The assailant appeared to breach a pedestrian gate on the side of German’s home, according to police. Minutes later, German’s garage door opened, and he walked out to the west side of his property where he was attacked.

Telles was being held without bail, and is expected in court next week.

