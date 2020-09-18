Video leads to arrest of teen in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting

Video surveillance links a 16-year-old to the deadly August shooting of another teen in northeast Las Vegas, according to law enforcement documents.

Tyaireon Collins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Tyaireon Collins, 16, is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in the slaying of Christopher Williams, also 16, of Las Vegas.

Police said on Aug. 23 there was an altercation between a group of teens in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Nellis Boulevard at 2:59 p.m. One of the teens then shot Williams in the stomach, killing him.

An arrest report for Collins indicate video surveillance was critical to police making an arrest in the case. A Las Vegas police homicide detective said surveillance from a store showed a young man walking away from the shooting wearing distinctive clothing. Police then distributed the video to Clark County School District police officers.

“(One officer) immediately identified the suspect as Tyaireon Collins,” detectives wrote in the report. “Over the previous four years, the office had contact with Collins on an almost daily basis.”

A juvenile parole and probation officer also recognized the person on the video as Collins.

“Collins’ physical features, hairstyle and walk were identical to what was in the video surveillance of the suspect,” police said.

Collins was arrested Sept. 4 after crashing a stolen 2015 BMW off Revere Street in North Las Vegas during a police pursuit. A status check on Collins’ case is scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

