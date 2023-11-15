Video released of 2 believed to be suspects in fatal Rancho beating

The 33-second video shows grainy still photographs of two teenagers. The stills were apparently taken from a video circulating on social media.

Still photographs taken from video of two teenagers that the Metropolitan Police Department believe are suspects in the Nov. 1, 2023, beating of Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have released video of two suspects they are seeking in connection with the beating death of a Rancho High School student.

Eight juvenile suspects were in court Wednesday with four of them being forwarded to face charges as adults in the Nov. 1 beating of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis shortly after classes finished at Rancho High School, which is north of downtown Las Vegas.

Lewis was taken to University Medical Center after being found unconscious in an alley near the school at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street.

He was declared brain dead after the beating and was on life support for a number of days. Several of his organs have been donated.

Anyone with any information about these two individuals is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police are also appealing to the public to provide information or any other video of the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

