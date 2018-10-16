Homicides

Video shows Las Vegas police officer fatally shooting DUI suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 6:53 pm
 

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a suspected drunken driver last week after he refused a field sobriety test, then fired a bullet at the officer’s partner.

The footage shows the driver, Kenneth Ryan Busse Jr., 21, suddenly staggering after being shot twice in the chest. He then reaches up to his wounds and falls forward, dropping his weapon.

“Don’t touch it!” the officer who shot him, Chad Betts, says of the weapon. “Don’t touch it!”

Busse died at the scene. Neither Betts nor a second officer, Kenneth Pilette, were injured.

The shooting happened after police said Busse crashed into two other vehicles about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Gary Avenue. The second and third drivers both told the officers that Busse seemed impaired.

In the video, Busse twice refuses a field sobriety test, so Betts orders him to put his hands behind his back.

“Why?” Busse asks.

“Because you’re under arrest for DUI,” Betts says.

“For what?” Busse replies.

“Because I think you’re impaired,” Betts replies.

“I’m not impaired though,” Busse says, holding a water bottle. “I’m just driving home from work.”

“OK, then why won’t you do a field sobriety test?” Betts asks.

“Because I don’t need to,” Busse replies.

After a short exchange, Busse tosses the water bottle into the bed of his pickup, then jogs over to a bush about 12 yards away from the crash scene.

Betts jogs after him, shouting for his partner’s attention as Busse crouches down, then stands back up from behind the bush holding a handgun that he apparently hid before police arrived.

Upon noticing the handgun, the officer darts back, taking cover behind Busse’s wrecked truck. That’s when the second officer fires four rounds at Busse.

Police said Busse fired one round back at Pilette, but his gun jammed, preventing him from firing again. It was during this moment that Betts shot Busse twice.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly on Monday called Busse’s actions “suicide by cop.”

“It’s unfortunate this incident did not end with just cars being damaged and a citation,” Kelly said.

Busse had no criminal record but had two previous traffic citations.

Had he survived, police would have arrested him on one count of attempted murder on a protected person, one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, which would have been in reference to the two other drivers who were still at the crash scene when the shooting started, Kelly said.

The incident marked the Metropolitan Police Department’s 20th officer-involved shooting so far this year. Of those, 10 have been fatal. This time last year, the department had seen 18 officer-involved shootings, eight of which were fatal.

Betts, 43, has been with Metro since October 1999, and Pilette, 52, has been with the department since July 1998. Per protocol, both officers were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like