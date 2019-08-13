Vigil held for 2 teens shot in double homicide in Las Vegas

Friends and family gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honor two teens shot and killed in an Aug. 3 double homicide.

Mourners start arriving on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Desert Breeze Park for a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, who were killed in a double homicide on Aug. 3. (Alexis Egeland /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, were remembered during the vigil at Desert Breeze Park in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Deborski and Bailey were both shot in the head by another teenager at a home in northwest Vegas.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Chance Underwood, was arrested Thursday on two murder charges. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

