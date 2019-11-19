Vigil planned after 59th death from Las Vegas shooting

A vigil will be held at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in honor of Kimberly Gervais, who died more than two years after she was paralyzed in the mass shooting on the Strip.

Kimberly Gervais of California, who was wounded in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (GoFundMe)

A vigil will be held next week at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in honor of Kimberly Gervais, who died Friday in California more than two years after she was paralyzed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Strip.

The vigil is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the community garden near South Casino Center Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue. It will feature an unveiling of the garden’s holiday lights display as a tribute to Gervais, according to Aaron Leifheit, program director for Get Outdoors Nevada.

The nonprofit organization helps manage the community garden.

Gervais of Mira Loma, California, died Friday evening at the Redlands Community Hospital in Southern California, according to the coroner’s division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. She was 57.

The Sheriff’s Department said Monday that Gervais had been recovering from spinal injuries at a nursing facility in Redlands prior to her death. Gervais was left quadriplegic from a bullet that had been lodged in her spine during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, according to a GoFundMe account created shortly after the attack by Gervais’ daughter, Amber Manka.

The shooting, which killed 58 and injured hundreds more, happened on the final night of Route 91, a three-day country music festival on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Mandalay Bay Road. The last victim was pronounced dead on Oct. 3, 2017, and the official death toll has not been increased since.

Leifheit said Tuesday that Get Outdoors Nevada was working with city of Las Vegas officials on a possible 59th tree to be added to the garden in Gervais’ honor.

The garden today features 58 trees — one for each victim — and a remembrance wall with photos and other mementos.

“We are working with a variety of stakeholders to figure out what is the best course of action,” Leifheit said. “We want to make sure we hear from everyone who is involved.”

