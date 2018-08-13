Walmart employee killed outside Las Vegas store identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Walmart employee shot and killed outside an east Las Vegas Valley store Saturday night.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Antwan Lamont Graves, 38, was found by co-workers around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at 5198 Boulder Highway with multiple gunshot wounds, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. Graves died at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Graves was returning to the parking lot from his break when another man approached him and fired several times before running away, police said.

The shooting, which happened near the store’s automobile care center, appeared to be targeted, Spencer said.

Police were investigating a motive. It was unclear if a suspect had been arrested as of Monday morning.

5198 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, Nv