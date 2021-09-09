Washington man killed northeast of Las Vegas identified

North Las Vegas police were called to mile marker 57 on Interstate 15, south of Apex Crossing Lane, just before 7 a.m. Monday after they received a report of an “injured person.”

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed in the far northeast valley on Monday.

He was 40-year-old Tommy Kemery of Puyallup, Washington, the coroner’s office said. He died of multiple sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police were called to mile marker 57 on Interstate 15, south of Apex Crossing Lane, just before 7 a.m. Monday after they received a report of an “injured person.” Kemery was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-383-0335.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.