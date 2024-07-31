White supremacist leader among inmates killed at Ely State Prison

Two of the three inmates who were killed Tuesday at Ely State Prison have been identified by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesly Palacio’s family grateful after suspect in her 2020 death detained in Mexico

Zackaria "Lil Dog" Luz appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Luz was among 23 people charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment with alleged ties to a violent white supremacist Nevada prison gang, the Aryan Warriors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two of the three inmates who were killed Tuesday at Ely State Prison have been identified by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release from Capt. Todd Fincher, the sheriff’s office named 43-year-old Zackaria Luz, previously indicted as a leading member of a violent white supremacist prison gang in Nevada, and 22-year-old Connor Brown as two of the dead inmates.

The third inmate who was killed was not identified as the next of kin has not been notified, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office received a report about the altercation just before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release. Medical personnel were dispatched to treat several injured inmates while detectives responded to investigate.

Along with the three inmates who died, nine inmates were hospitalized with wounds suffered in the fight, including several who were flown out of Ely to be treated, the release said.

In 2019, Luz was indicted alongside 22 other members of the Aryan Warriors, a white supremacist prison gang. The indictment was unsealed due to an investigation by a gang task force.

Luz, 42, was serving seven to 18 years for racketeering. He went into teh NDOC system after being sentenced in Clark County on Oct. 5, 2023.

Brown, 22, wasserving seven to 20 years for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, with a deadly weapon enhancement. He came to the NDOC on May 13, 2021, and was sentenced out of Washoe County.

Ely State Prison remains on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.