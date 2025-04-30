‘Witness’ dies after shooting near Las Vegas airport; 1st victim identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a second man who died after being shot near Harry Reid International Airport.

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of the man who died after being shot near Harry Reid International Airport on Friday.

Engel Diaz Alarcon, 22, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after being found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 6600 block of Gilespie Street, according to an email from a Clark County spokesperson.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call to a parking lot in the area, where they found a wounded Alarcon and Jacob Conrad, 34, who was arrested on an open murder charge, according to police.

Tuesday afternoon, the coroner’s office released the name of a second man who died at the scene.

Leonard Taylor Jr., 49, was pronounced dead, though a cause of death for Taylor had not been released as of Tuesday evening.

“The second decedent was a witness who became unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said an emailed statement from coroner’s office spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley on Tuesday.

Conrad also faces a charge related to a warrant from a state other than Nevada, according to court records.

According to Metro, officers found that Conrad had arrived at a parking lot in the same vehicle as Alarcon. Police believe the two men were in a physical altercation before the shooting took place.

It was unknown as of Tuesday evening whether Taylor had any connection to the other two men at the scene.

Conrad is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 13 over the murder charge, according to court records.

