Witnesses: Spouse’s truck swerved into motorcycle of wife’s ex-lover

Las Vegas police say two witnesses saw a pickup truck driver swerve his truck at a motorcyclist who had an affair with his wife in central Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Michael Daniels (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say two witnesses saw a pickup truck driver swerve his truck at a motorcyclist who allegedly had an affair with his wife, causing a deadly collision early Sunday in central Las Vegas.

The pickup driver, Michael Daniels, 32, of Las Vegas, has been an arrested on suspicion of murder in the 8:43 a.m. crash that killed Ryian Pollare, 24, of Las Vegas. Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Daniels that Pollare was riding his motorcycle east on Washington Avenue, flanked by Daniels in his pickup, when the truck swerved at Pollare.

One witness told police “it appeared the pickup intentionally struck the motorcycle,” police wrote in the report. Another witness told police they saw Daniels’ truck “swerve and strike a motorcycle.” Video evidence collected by detectives from a nearby residence also supported their accounts, police said.

Both the motorcycle and the pickup ultimately struck a bus stop, then a wall on the north side of Washington Avenue near Michael Way. Pollare died at University Medical Center. Daniels suffered minor injuries.

Police said they later learned Pollare was in a romantic relationship with Daniels’ wife that ended about six months ago. Pollare was also the subject of a domestic violence complaint filed by Daniels’ wife the day prior to the deadly crash, according to the report. In the complaint, the woman said Pollare had, days earlier, entered her house, harassed her and locked her in a bedroom.

“Pollare also shot two rounds in her front yard, stole her cellphone and pistol whipped her,” police said in the report.

Daniels denied any wrongdoing after the crash but acknowledged he was driving too close to Pollare’s motorcycle, police said. He was due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning to learn if Clark County prosecutors will file charges in the case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.