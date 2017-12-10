Woman, 18, dies after shooting in North Las Vegas

An 18-year-old woman died Saturday night after she was shot in North Las Vegas, police said.

(Thinkstock)

She arrived at University Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound and died during surgery, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said, adding North Las Vegas police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Kisfalvi said Metro later determined she had been shot within North Las Vegas Police Department’s jurisdiction, near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway.

A call to North Las Vegas police was not immediately returned late Saturday night.

No further information was available. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify her once her next of kin is notified of her death.

Ann Road and Tropical Parkway, North Las Vegas