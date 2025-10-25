Woman, 19, killed in North Las Vegas, police say

Officers in North Las Vegas were dispatched to a shooting call Friday night in the 4500 block of Anspach Street.

‘Forced to carry the scars’: Mother of boy killed by stray bullet speaks at shooter’s sentencing

Murder-suicide suspected after couple, ages 91 and 92, found dead in west Las Vegas Valley

Officers in North Las Vegas who were dispatched to a shooting call Friday night arrived to find a 19-year-old woman who had been fatally shot, police said.

At about 11:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the 4500 block of Anspach Street, near West Craig Road and Clayton Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

“Arriving officers located an unresponsive 19-year-old female,” the news release said. “Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the female succumbed to her injuries.”

Detectives responded and were investigating the homicide, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The woman’s name wasn’t released. Police said the Clark County coroner’s office would release her name as well as the cause and manner of her death.

North Las Vegas police asked that anyone with information call 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.