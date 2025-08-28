Woman, 20, in custody after photographer’s shooting death in central Las Vegas Valley

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting death Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Allysandra Blea was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called just before 4:50 a.m. on reports of a man shot on the 1000 block of Nassau Drive near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard. The victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Mark Gaughan, 23, of Las Vegas, was declared dead at the scene.

The coroner said that Gaughan died of a gunshot wound to the neck and torso and ruled it a homicide.

Detectives learned the man had been taking pictures of Blea posing with a firearm by a vehicle. During the photo shoot, the gun discharged and the photographer was shot.

Charges were brought after detectives discussed the case with the Clark County district attorney’s office, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

