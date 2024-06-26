Woman, 24, identified by coroner as one of 5 killed in shooting

A matriarch, her daughter and grandson, and a college basketball player were four of five people killed in North Las Vegas shootings this week.

A matriarch, her daughter and grandson, and a college basketball player were four of five people killed in North Las Vegas shootings carried out this week by a convicted felon who took his own life during a police manhunt.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl who lost her grandmother, mother and brother, remained hospitalized with life-threatening wounds Wednesday, according to North Las Vegas police.

A pair of verified fundraiser campaigns on GoFundMe, identified the girl’s relatives as Damiana Munoz, Amy Munoz and her son, identified only as Christopher.

“This family legacy has been forever altered and the turmoil left behind is unimaginable and terrifying,” wrote a family member. Amy Munoz had four children and Christopher was a UNLV student studying kinesiology, the family member said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Kayla Harris, 24, as a victim on Wednesday afternoon. The identities of the other victims were still being confirmed, the office said.

Adams State University in Colorado said it was mourning the death of Harris, a Spring Valley High School graduate who was working on a master’s degree in business administration. A vigil for Harris was scheduled for Wednesday night.

Harris’ basketball team this spring participated in the NCAA Division II national championship basketball tournament, according to the university.

Devastated over the recent tragedy that resulted in Kayla’s life being taken. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone who is affected by this act of evil. We will forever love you Kayla. K5! pic.twitter.com/lJDsksMlcg — Adams State Women's Basketball (@AdamsStateU_WBB) June 26, 2024

“I am personally devastated to learn of Kayla’s tragic death,” the university’s president David Tandberg wrote in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Adams State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and the entire Grizzly community during this extremely difficult time.”

Gunfire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at Craig Ranch Villas, an apartment complex at 370 Casa Norte Drive.

Officers arrived at an apartment to find two dead women and the gravely wounded teenage girl, who was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Upon searching a nearby unit, police said they found three more bodies — two other women and a man.

North Las Vegas police later named Eric Adams, 47, as the suspected shooter.

His photo was released and police warned that he was armed, dangerous and on the run.

A task force working to find Adams received information that placed him at a business about five miles south from the crime scene, police said. They later spotted Adams in a Las Vegas neighborhood in the 1600 block of Dwayne Stedman Avenue, where he fled into a backyard.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide” about 10 a.m., police said.

Police have released limited information about Adams or his possible connection to the victims.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that Adams was convicted of battery with substantial harm, and in 2010 ordered to serve 16 to 48 months in prison. Additional details on that case were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that an investigation into this week’s shooting was ongoing.

This was the third shooting investigation in North Las Vegas this year that has claimed the lives of multiple women.

Three women were killed by a man who was shot and killed by North Las Vegas police in March. A few days later, two women were found shot to death at a nearby neighborhood.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

