Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 25-year-old Henderson woman who was killed in what police said was a murder-suicide Tuesday with two young children present.

Investigators believe Whitney Chareun was shot and killed by a 29-year-old man, identified by the coroner’s office as Nhan Truong, who then fatally shot himself. Police found the two dead at the scene after they were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway, near Seven Hills Drive, the Henderson Police Department has said.

Two children, ages 2 and 14 months, and two dogs were also found in the home, all unharmed, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Both Chareun and Truong died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said. Chareun’s death was ruled a homicide, while Truong’s death was ruled a suicide.

The relationship between Chareun and Truong remained unclear Thursday.

Further information was not immediately available.

