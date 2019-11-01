Woman accused of 2 murders extradited from Peru to Henderson

Rita Colon, who faces murder charges in connection with a 2016 Henderson stabbing and a 2005 North Las Vegas stabbing, was extradited from Peru on Thursday.

Rita Colon (Henderson Police Department)

Edwin Colon, left, and Leroy Pelton

Rita Colon — who faces murder charges after allegedly killing a former UNLV professor in 2016 and stabbing her husband in 2005 — has been extradited from Peru and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Colon was extradited Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The 44-year-old faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Leroy Pelton, her boyfriend and a former UNLV professor, according to an arrest report. She also faces a murder charge in North Las Vegas in connection with the death of Edwin Colon, her husband who died from a stab wound to the neck less than a year after they were married.

Edwin Colon’s death was originally pronounced a suicide, but the Clark County coroner’s office reexamined the case in 2019 and ruled the cause of his death undetermined.

