Woman accused of killing roommate in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A 20-year-old woman was arrested Monday after police say she fatally shot her roommate last week in southwest Las Vegas.

Maya Santos faces a murder charge in the death of her roommate, David Tauiliili, 19, on the 5000 block of Duneville Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard. After the shooting on Aug. 12, Tauiliili was taken to University Medical Center, where he died on Aug. 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tauiliili died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

An online fundraiser has been set up by Tauiliili’s mother, and his organs have been donated “because I would want the same if the circumstances were reversed,” she said in the GoFundMe post.

Santos is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is set to appear in court Thursday.

